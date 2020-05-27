Rapper Professor Green and TV presenter Katie Piper are set to feature in a radio campaign to support the nation's mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60 Second Support series will offer radio listeners advice on coping with their mental health during the virus outbreak, as well as activities and techniques they can use to support their wellbeing.

The series is a collaboration between the Radiocentre industry body for commercial stations and The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Heads Together campaign.

A new episode will be given to UK radio stations each day.

Green, who is a patron of the suicide prevention charity Calm, will introduce each episode.

In one of the clips, Piper, who has spoken out about mental health issues before, said: "When we are going through a difficult time and not quite feeling ourselves, it can be difficult to tell others how we're doing.

"But the more we talk about it and ask others how they're doing, the more normal the conversations with start to feel and those conversations, they can be the first step towards better mental health."

She added: "So next time you are chatting to someone close to you, just let them know how you are keeping and remember to ask them how they are doing too."

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Heads Together campaign was one of 10 charities who were consulted about the broadcasts.

Chief executive Jason Knauf said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has led to fundamental and rapid changes to our daily lives, many of which will have both short and long-term implications on the nation's mental health.

"Thousands of families are also coping with grief and trauma in incredibly difficult circumstances.

"The Royal Foundation is working to encourage all of us to speak about our mental health and to promote the importance of keeping mentally fit."