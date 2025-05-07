Yungblud announces Idols 2025 world tour across America and Europe
'I Think I'm Okay' singer Yungblud has announced plans for a huge world tour across Europe and North America later this year.
Yungblud has announced the 'Idols' world tour across Europe and North America.
The 'I Think I'm Okay' hitmaker - who recently announced part one of his upcoming double album 'Idols' - has now unveiled plans which will keep him on the road across August, September and October 2025.
The 16-date North American leg will start on August 23 at the Hollywood Palladium, and conclude with a show at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on September 21.
A couple of weeks later on October 4, the 16-show European leg kicks off in Amsterdam, and runs until a tour-closing gig in Bergamo, Italy on October 31.
For the US and Canada run, the 27-year-old singer will be supported by Sawyer Hill, while Palaye Royale will join him on the European run for all dates except Zurich and Vienna.
While he promised "more dates to be announced", UK fans will be waiting.
The poster for the world tour confirms that Bludfest at Milton Keynes's National Bowl on June 21 will be his "only UK show in 2025".
The tour announcement comes after he announced his upcoming four studio album 'Idols', which will be released as "a double album in two parts".
He wrote on X: "The first album to be released on the 20th of June 2025.
"Our most ambitious adventure yet. I feel so proud and grateful to be able to share it with you."
Yungblud's upcoming album has a nine-minute opening track, and he intends to play the new material for the first time at the second edition of Bludfest this summer.
The star – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – previously told NME: "Can I tell you one thing? Nobody's f****** ready for what's coming. This is the master plan.
"Bludfest is going to have new music. It's going to have a new world, a new adventure to go on. It's going to be the first time we play anything new in the UK. The album's f****** bonkers."
General on-sale starts Friday, May 9. For more details, go to: www.yungbludofficial.com/tour/.
Yungblud - 2025 ‘Idols’ world tour dates:
AUGUST
23 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium
24 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
26 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union
28 – Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom
30 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
31 – Dallas, TX, House of Blues
SEPTEMBER
2 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
6 – Washington, DC, 9.30 Club
9 – Milwaukee, WI, The Rave, Eagles Ballroom
10 – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
12 – Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
14 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre and Ballroom
16 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount
18 – Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
19 – Boston, MA, Roadrunner
21 – Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall
OCTOBER
4 – Amsterdam, NL, AFAS Live
5 – Brussels, BE, Forest National
7 – Dusseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
8 – Paris, FR, Adidas Arena
9 – Nantes, FR, Zenith Nantes Metropole
11 – Madrid, ES, Palacio Vistalegre
14 – Munich, DE, Zenith
15 – Zurich, CH, Halle 622
17 – Prague – CZ, Sportovni Hala Fortuna
18 – Warsaw – PL, Torwar Hall
20 – Berlin – DE, Uber Eats Music Hall
22 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal Main Hall
24 – Copenhagen, DK, KB Hallen
25 – Stockholm, SE, Annexet
27 – Hamburg, DE, Sporthalle
29 – Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadthalle
31 – Bergamo, IT, ChorusLife Arena