Yungblud puts money behind bar for fans as he's forced to cancel Liverpool show due to tonsilitis Yungblud is still struggling with tonsilitis meaning he will no longer play in Liverpool as planned on Friday (11.07.25). SHARE SHARE Yungblud has postponed his gig in Dundee after coming down with tonsilitis

Yungblud has been forced to cancel more shows after coming down with tonsillitis.

The Fleabag rocker first postponed his set at Dundee's LiveHouse in Scotland on Thursday (10.07.25) to avoid causing "any damage to my voice" and admits he needs to find the time to have his tonsils removed.

The rocker - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - had expected to be well enough to make his two concerts at Liverpool's Grand Central Hall on Friday (11.07.25), however, he's gutted to have to postpone them.

In an update on his Instagram Stories, Yungblud said: “My f****** tonsilitis still hasn’t cleared up so I’m getting steroid treatment.

“I have plans to get the f****** out as they’re a weak point for me but I need to find some time as obviously we’ve been non stop.”

The dismayed star continued: “I’m ready to rock but my body is letting me down this week, I hate being in bed it terrifies me.”

As much as Dominic wants to get up onstage, he is obeying doctor's orders.

The Obey singer said: “The doctor has asked me to postpone Liverpool even though I can still sing.

"Please understand I hate letting you down. I wanna say f*** it and just do it but they said I could really do damage to my voice.”

He concluded: “I love you all and I will DEFINITELY be at Bristol and Southampton next week. Adore you all forever. I cannot believe what’s happening at the minute. Beautiful.”





Yungblud is due to play The Prospect Building in Bristol on Sunday (13.07.25), and Southampton's Engine Rooms on Tuesday (15.07.25).

Later on, Yungblud announced that he had put money behind the bar to give everyone who was due to attend his Liverpool performances a free drink at Metrocola Bar.

He said: “I’m so sad I can’t be there but at least you can be together and celebrate each other, as that’s what Yungblud is all about. Go to the bar, play the tunes and have a good time. I love you. Again, I’m truly sorry.”

Announcing the postponed Scottish gig, he said: "Dundee, I have some bad news. This morning I was diagnosed with tonsillitis.

"I'm trying to get them out, but I need to find some time as obviously I'm on the road all the time. The doctor has asked me to stay in bed for two days to make sure I don't do any damage to my voice.

"I'm so sorry I never wanna let any of you down these intimate shows me so much to me. Being close to you all means so much to me.

"I'm gonna have to reschedule the show for a later date but I'll be there in Liverpool on Friday."

He signed off the message: "Information will be provided in the coming days. I love you all."

Yungblud has had a busy time of it of late; he performed Changes at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham, England, on July 5, before dashing to Belgium to play Rock Werchter that same day.

On Thursday night (08.07.25), he performed an intimate show at Kingston's PRYZM, which was attended by Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler. Check out the footage here.