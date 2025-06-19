Liam Gallagher thought Yungblud was a woman Liam Gallagher thought Yungblud was a woman because he used to wear skirts. SHARE SHARE Yungblud has claimed Liam Gallagher confused him for a woman

The Oasis legend once paid the Fleabag rocker a compliment by saying "she's amazing" - fortunately it didn't rub him the wrong way and he was buzzing with his idol's praise.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Yungblud recalled: "Me and Scottish Adam met him [Liam Gallagher] backstage once, and he said something about me apparently.

Zane asked: "What'd he say?"

Yungblud recounted: "He was like... Obviously I was wearing skirts onstage at the time. And he goes to Adam, guitar players are having a glass of brandy with him or something, he's like, 'What the f***? What you doing back here?' And he's like, 'Oh, I'm just drinking.' He's like, 'You in a band?' He's like, 'Yeah, I play with Yungblud.' He's like, 'Ah, f****** hell. Don't f****** like Yungblud.' Walks off. And then he comes back to him, he's like, 'I do. She's amazing.'"

Yungblud explained the joke misgendering: "Because I was wearing skirts at the time."

Zane said: "What a beautiful compliment."

Yungblud replied: "I was like, 'I'm down with that.' And honestly, they all came back running to the bus like, 'You'll never f****** guess what's happened!'"





Yungblud is a huge fan of Oasis and previously described the “invincible” feeling he gets when he listens to the likes of the Britpop legends, The Verve, David Bowie and Amy Winehouse.

He told NME: “It’s that thing in your stomach when you listen to Oasis, or The Verve, or Bowie, or Suede, or Madonna. It makes me feel like I can get up today. It makes me feel like I’m invincible and that I can do anything – that’s what this new album sounds like.

“Stone Roses, Amy Winehouse – everything that has fundamentally done work on my soul. Everything up to now has been about your heart and your head and making sure that I’m educated, that I use my voice. That I speak from the heart, meet people, be loud, be bratty, be unapologetic, be crazy. This is [me asking] ‘What does my soul want to say? What do I feel in my fingertips when you stick on [Oasis’] Live Forever, [The Verve’s] Valium Skies or [Primal Scream‘s] Screamadelica?

“It’ll be a great Urban Hymns or Screamadelica. I know the old dudes are going to leather me in the comments for that but I don’t give a f*** because I’m going to go there. If you listen to it, then it’s that from a new perspective.”

The new album he was speaking about is Idols - the follow-up to his 2022 self-titled LP - which sees Yungblud embrace his "individuality".

He told The Sun recently: “When you’re in your formative years, you’re inspired by everything — musicians, your mum, your dad, a sports star.

"You absorb it all, churn it up inside you, and spit it out as something new.

"Something individual. That’s what I wanted this album to be — a celebration of individuality.”

Idols is released on June 20.

Listen to the full interview now on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, here.