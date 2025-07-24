Oasis release second live song from reunion tour concerts Oasis have release a new live version of Cigarettes and Alcohol recorded on the opening night of their five-date run at Manchester's Heaton Park. SHARE SHARE Liam and Noel Gallagher / Credit: Simon Emmett

Oasis have released a live version of Cigarettes and Alcohol recorded at the band's homecoming concert at Heaton Park in Manchester.

On 11 July 2025, Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher made a triumphant return to their hometown for the first of five historic nights at Heaton Park.

The sixth song in the setlist on the night, the new live version of Cigarettes and Alcohol immortalises the moment that Oasis returned home with the Northern English city becoming a mecca for Oasis fans, some of whom had travelled from as far as Japan, Costa Rica, North America, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Ireland, Italy and Australia to witness the history-making night.

You can listen to live recording of Cigarettes and Alcohol HERE

Liam Gallagher on stage at Heaton Park / Credit: Big Brother Recordings





Over five nights, Oasis performed to 340,000 fans at Heaton Park and on Friday (25.07.25) the band kick off their seven nights at London's Wembley Stadium.

Beyond the Live ‘25 tour, Oasis fever continues to grip the nation as the band dominate the UK Official Charts.

The singles compilation album Time Flies… 1994-2009 recently returned to number one with seminal studio albums (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe in the top five of the album chart.

Previously, Oasis released a new live version of Slide Away recorded at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4 July 2025. Listen HERE

On October 3, the deluxe 30th anniversary edition of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? will be released.

The Complete Studio Album Collection box set will be released on August 22. Both releases are available to pre-order HERE