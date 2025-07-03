Could Rick Astley reunite with Blossoms to sing The Smiths again? Rick Astley has revealed whether there's a chance of him performing gigs of The Smiths' songs again with Blossoms. SHARE SHARE Rick Astley at the O2 Silver Clef Awards / Credit: Dominika Scheibinger

Rick Astley has revealed whether there's a chance of him doing another Songs of The Smiths tour with Blossoms.

The Never Gonna Give You Up hitmaker and the British indie band - fronted by Tom Ogden - joined forces for two sold-out shows at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in 2021 and a Glastonbury Festival slot in 2023 where they played tracks by the seminal 1980s Manchester group, created by singer Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr.

The unlikely collaboration earned rave reviews and Morrissey thanked both Astley and Blossoms for their tribute.

He wrote on his website: "My sincere thanks to Rick and the Blossoms for their recent recentness. Anything that generates interest in that tired old Smiths warhorse is testimony to the wallop it packed. THANK YOU!”

But could it ever happen again?

CLICK HERE to find out what Rick said when he attended the O2 Silver Clef Awards - which raises money for the Nordoff and Robbins charity - in London on Wednesday night (02.07.25).







