Britney Spears stirs up concerns about her wellbeing in new video of messy house

Fans of Britney Spears are worried for the star after her house appeared to be messy in a new social media post.

People noticed dog poo amongst other clutter in the background of a video she posted to social media of herself dancing in her home.

In the video posted on Monday (18.08.25), the Toxic singer was seen dancing in her pyjamas while singing Prince’s song, Kiss.

In another video, the Oops! I Did It Again hitmaker shared that she was cleaning her house but took a brief break.

Fans across platforms like X and TMZ have posted their concerns, with one asking: "Is that dog poop on the floor?!"

Another person claimed in TMZ’s comments that Britney “needs help”.

This comes after the singer’s Instagram was deactivated in June after she went on a rant about her two previous partners.

