Bobby Brown is not a fan of Britney Spears' cover of his hit My Prerogative

Bobby Brown blasts Britney Spears' 'butchered' cover of My Prerogative

The 43-year-old pop star put her own spin of the 1988 tune for her greatest hits album 'Greatest Hits: My Prerogative' in 2004.

More than two decades later, Brown has given his honest opinion of the cover - and didn't hold back.

Appearing on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, Bobby, 56, was asked by host Shannon Sharpe which songs of his that have been sampled are best, to which he replied: "I don’t think they did it justice, I don’t think they really did justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs."

Speaking of the Spears' cover, he said : "Britney Spears butchered ‘My Prerogative'.

"Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering that I - I couldn’t take it. I cleared it only because it was Britney Spears and I was thinking… Teddy Riley is doing it too, so you know."

Brown highlighted the importance of hearing covers before clearing the sample.

He said: "I gotta hear it [in order for it to be cleared] because you don’t know what these kids will say these days. These kids say some s*** that… you don’t want your song associated with it.”

The former New Edition star included 'My Prerogative' on his 1988 solo album 'Don't Be Cruel'. It was a response to the backlash he received following his departure from the boy band in 1986.