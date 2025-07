Watch: Post Malone headlines Esports World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony in Riyadh

The Esports World Cup 2025 officially kicked off with a sold-out Opening Ceremony in Riyadh. As well as a headline set from Post Malone, the event saw the live debut of Til My Fingers Bleed, the official Song of the Year for Esports World Cup 2025 - featuring DINO of SEVENTEEN, Duckwrth, and Telle Smith of The Word Alive.

