WATCH: Eminem joins Jelly Roll onstage in Detroit to perform Lose Yourself Eminem and Jelly Roll joined forces on a rendition of 'Lose Yourself' during the latter's support slot on Post Malone's 'Big Ass Stadium Tour'.

Eminem was a surprise guest during Jelly Roll's set at Post Malone's 'Big Ass Stadium Tour' show in Detroit.

The 'Circles' hitmaker brought his mammoth jaunt to Ford Field on Sunday (18.05.25), and during country star Jelly Roll's performance, he tipped the hat to local hero, Eminem, by bringing the rap superstar out to perform his 2002 classic.

Slim Shady said: "Detroit, what up?! Make some noise for Jelly Roll!"

After their performance, he said: "Long time, no see. I love y'all. Peace!"

Jelly Roll shared with the 46,000-strong crowd that it was a "dream come true" to perform 'Lose Yourself' with his idol.

He said: "If you can't tell, that was a childhood dream come f****** true, Detroit. This is the greatest show I've ever had in my f****** life."

Jelly Roll noted how Eminem's music "helped me through the darkest moments of my life".

It's not the first time Jelly Roll and Eminem have been onstage together.

In June 2024, the pair performed 'Sing For the Moment' at the televised Michigan Central Open concert.

They were accompanied by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Jelly Roll also featured on Eminem's track 'Somebody Save Me' on the latter's 2024 album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)'.

Post Malone's 'Big Ass Stadium Tour' continues in Minneapolis on May 20.