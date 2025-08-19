Taylor Swift shares new daring photo for upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl Taylor Swift has caused a frenzy online after the reveal of new bold imagery for her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift has caused a frenzy online with the release of a daring photo for her new upcoming album

Taylor Swift has shocked fans worldwide with the release of a new shocking photo for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Shake It Off singer shared a variant cover for the Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection of her record which made fans go wild.

In the new photo, the 35-year-old pop star leans forward on a wall in a sequined black and red bodysuit with matching gloves and skin-coloured fishnet stockings.

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, fans have praised the singer’s promotional photos and styling.

One fan wrote on social media: “We wanted a lead single but you look beautiful, so it’s fine.”

Another user said Taylor “served”.

However, some critics have expressed online their disapproval of the Bad Blood hitmaker’s new aesthetic.

One user on X posted: "Why are you suddenly so desperate to be seen as a sex symbol? LOL.”

