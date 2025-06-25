Inhaler, Blossoms and Fontaines D.C. add lyrics to Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) charity merch Musicians have added their poignant lyrics to t-shirts to raise funds for suicide prevention charity CALM. SHARE SHARE Blossoms lead the new merchandise to raise vital funds for CALM

The Lifelines collection features a lyric from each artist which captures "a feeling of hope" for those experiencing suicidal thoughts or going through a challenging time with their mental health.

Blossoms used the line from The Keeper: "Let's spend this life as one."

Fontaines is emblazoned with "It's amazing to be young" from the song of the same name.

Inhaler chose the line: "It won’t always be like this / When it breaks, I know you're gonna be there."

And Tom Walker's says: "I wish you knew you had a lifeline."





Blossoms' top is available to buy now via shop.thecalmzone.net - ahead of their sold-out fundraising gig with Inhaler for CALM on Thursday (26.06.25).

Release dates for Inhaler, Tom Walker and Fontaines D.C. will be announced in due course. All t-shirts will be available to purchase at the CALM online shop for £30, with profits going to suicide prevention charity CALM.

The vital fundraising comes as CALM revealed that a shocking 6,929 15-24 year-olds in the UK lost their lives to suicide in the last decade.

Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM, said: “Music is part of the DNA of CALM - right from the time Tony Wilson helped us launch, and music is a powerful tool in our fight against suicide. One word, one message, one line of a song that means so much to you, can make a world of difference. We couldn’t be more grateful to all the artists involved in ‘Lifelines’, for using their platforms in this way, showing just what a juggernaut of a power for good music can be.”

Need help? Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) hosts a life-saving suicide prevention helpline and provides vital online mental health resources for anyone who needs them. Visit www.thecalmzone.net.