Tom Grennan to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool Tom Grennan is the latest headliner for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool. SHARE SHARE Tom Grennan joins Sam Fender as headliner of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025

Tom Grennan, Biffy Clyro, Confidence Man and more have been added to the lineup for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool.

The 'Little Bit of Love' singer will top the bill at Sefton Park on Friday night (23.05.25).

Grennan shared to X about his promotion to headline status: “From bbc introducing to headlining @BBCR1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool can’t wait see you there x. (sic)"

The new additions also include Barry Can’t Swim, Nia Archives, Katy B and The Wombats.

Sam Fender was the first headliner confirmed for the youth radio station’s three-day festival, which takes place between May 23 and May 25.

He said: "Excited to announce we’re coming to Liverpool for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May. Thanks for inviting us - see you there!"

Blossoms, Lola Young, Myles Smith, and Wet Leg were also previously confirmed.

Stockport group Blossoms said: "We’re delighted that Radio 1 have invited us to play at this year’s Big Weekend. Even more so because it’s taking place in Liverpool, a city close to our hearts, where we’ve worked and recorded every single one of our albums since our debut in 2016.

"It’s going to be a really special weekend and we can’t wait to perform."

Aled Haydn Jones, the head of Radio 1, commented: "We’re thrilled to bring Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 to Liverpool.

"Liverpool’s vibrant music scene and rich history make it the perfect setting for this iconic event. With incredible artists already announced and more to be announced in the coming months, it’s set to be an unmissable weekend."