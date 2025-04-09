Spice Girls-endorsed girl group Sweet Love are on a mission to bring back 'girl power' Sweet Love reveal their goal is to bring back "girl power" and get girl groups back in the charts. SHARE SHARE Sweet Love are here to bring back 'girl power' and revive girl groups

Viral girl group Sweet Love, who have the backing of the Spice Girls, tell ContactMusic.com they are here to get girl groups back in the charts.

The four-piece - comprising Honey, Jasmine, Venice and Maya - have already received the ultimate seal of approval from the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers, after they re-posted their cover of their hit 'Mama' on Mother's Day.

Ahead of the release of their debut single, 'Bad Guy', which is out on Friday (11.04.25), the girls shared their goal to lead a new generation of girl groups and follow in the footsteps of Girls Aloud, Little Mix, and of course, the Spice Girls.

Newly signed to UFC superstar fighter Conor McGregor's label Greenback Records, Sweet Love have already toured with S Club 7 and 'X Factor' boy band JLS.

Hi girls. Who are your musical influences?

Sabrina Carpenter, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Olivia Rodrigo.

As for girl bands, it’s definitely Spice Girls, Little Mix and Girls Aloud.

What does the music scene need right now?

A girl band! It needs us!

What are the themes of your upcoming music?

Girl power, girl gang, just having fun; what you would scream in the car, heartbreak, getting over a boy, partying, empowering the girls - we don’t need the boys!



