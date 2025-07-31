Bryan Adams thinks his incredible UK Singles Chart record will be broken Bryan Adams said he thinks his UK Singles Chart will eventually be broken in an interview with Classic Pop magazine. SHARE SHARE Bryan Adams believes his incredible UK Singles Chart record will be broken

Bryan Adams’ 1991 track (Everything I Do) I Do It For You topped the UK Singles Chart for 16 consecutive weeks that year, but believes the record will be broken.

He said to Classic Pop magazine he’s “sure it can” and that “there’s been people that are already close”.

Drake came close to breaking Bryan’s record with his song One Dance in 2016, remaining at the top of the chart for 15 weeks.

When asked if it felt special to still hold the record, the 65-year-old singer said that it’s “amazing” but “something will eventually knock it off”.

Bryan also admitted he didn't initially think the song would be such a big hit.

