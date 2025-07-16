Bryan Adams calls for A Little More Understanding on urgent new single Bryan Adams has released the brand-new single from his upcoming LP Roll With The Punches. SHARE SHARE Bryan Adams calls for more empathy on new single A Little More Understanding

Bryan Adams has released the urgent new single, A Little More Understanding, from his eagerly anticipated album Roll With The Punches.

The Canadian rock legend has given fans another preview of his 16th studio album - the follow-up to 2022's So Happy It Hurts - which is due out August 29.

Backed by a vibrant music video with liberating dance moves, the soulful rock number sees Adams delivering a powerful message of empathy and connection.

The 65-year-old star - whose timeless classics include Heaven, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You and Summer of '69 - said: “We need to be able to see each other with a little more kindness and compassion.

“And what better way than if we take a walk in each other's shoes. Go on, I dare ya’!”

A Little More Understanding follows the airplay chart successes of Never Ever Let You Go and Make Up Your Mind, both of which enjoyed extended A-list rotation on BBC Radio 2 and solid airplay across the globe.

The upcoming album promises a "high-octane" listening experience, opening with the raucous title track and weaving through powerhouse anthems like How’s That Workin’ For Ya? and Be The Reason. Fans can also expect a softer side with soul-stirring ballads Life Is Beautiful and Will We Ever Be Friends Again, adding emotional weight to the record’s sonic punch.

Adams has already road-tested material from Roll With The Punches during his critically acclaimed sold-out UK arena tour in May. This summer, he’ll return for a trio of high-profile outdoor performances: Warwick Castle Live (August 28), Rock N Roll Circus (August 29), and the sold-out BBC Radio 2 In The Park (September 6).

The album will be available on vinyl, CD, 2XCD (featuring a bonus acoustic disc), deluxe boxset, and digital formats. Pre-orders are open now at bryanadams.com.





Roll With The Punches tracklisting:

1. Roll With the Punches

2. Make Up Your Mind

3. Never Ever Let You Go

4. A Little More Understanding

5. Life Is Beautiful

6. Love Is Stronger Than Hate

7. How’s That Workin’ For Ya?

8. Two Arms To Hold You

9. Be The Reason

10. Will We Ever Be Friends Again