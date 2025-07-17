JoJo Siwa announces Infinity Heart tour UK and EU dates JoJo Siwa is bringing her Infinity Heart tour to the UK/Ireland and EU in September and October. SHARE SHARE JoJo Siwa has announced a fresh batch of dates to delight her UK and EU fans

The US pop star has announced a series of dates as part of her highly anticipated jaunt. Kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, on September 29, the shows promise to be a vibrant celebration of big pop energy, raw emotion, and her larger-than-life stage presence.

JoJo - who is dating a Brit, former Love Island star Chris Hughes, after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year - will also head to Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, London, Brighton, Birmingham, and Cardiff in October.

The EU leg kicks off in Paris on October 12, before heading to Cologne and Warsaw.

Fusing dynamic choreography with powerhouse vocals, JoJo’s fans can expect a show jam-packed with new music, fan favourites, and her electrifying stage presence.

Having sold out her previous UK shows within hours, JoJo expressed her gratitude for her fans, saying: “I’m still taking it all in—the energy, the love, the connection. I’ll never forget this.”

An artist presale will take place from 10am on Friday, July 18. General sale tickets will go live 10am Monday, July 21, via www.jojosiwa.com

JoJo Siwa - Infinity Heart Tour Dates:

September

29th – Academy, Dublin

October

1st – SWG3, Glasgow

2nd – O2 Ritz, Manchester

3rd – Digital, Newcastle

5th – O2 Forum, London

6th – Concorde, Brighton

8th – O2 Institute, Birmingham

9th – Tramshed, Cardiff

12th – La Bellevilloise, Paris

13th – Gloria Theater, Cologne

15th – Proxima, Warsaw



