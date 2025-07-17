Bob Vylan brands Damon Albarn 'out of touch' for Glastonbury IDF 'misfire' remark Bob Vylan came under fire from Damon Albarn over their IDF chants at Glastonbury - now they've hit back. SHARE SHARE Bob Vylan call Damon Albarn 'out of touch' for branding their Glastonbury IDF chants 'a spectacular misfire'

Bob Vylan have branded Damon Albarn "out of touch" for declaring their Glastonbury IDF protest "one of the most spectacular misfires" he's ever witnessed.

The punk-rap duo - Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan - caused outrage and are subsequently being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police after they led chants of “Death to the IDF” (Israel Defense Forces) during their performance on the West Holts Stage in June.

Bob Vylan appeared onstage just before Kneecap, another controversial act also under criminal investigation after the footage was reviewed.

The BBC, which live-streamed the performance, has also come under scrutiny after it emerged that its director general, 57-year-old Tim Davie, was in attendance and consulted on how to handle the broadcast.

In an interview with The Times, Damon said: “It was one of the most spectacular misfires I’ve seen in my life. Especially when he started to goose-step in tennis gear. I mean I’ve had my moments — not quite as catastrophic as that but you do get carried away. The old testosterone gets you going. But it’s unfortunate. Everyone’s just so hysterical.”

Bob Vylan have since hit back at the Blur and Gorillaz frontman, advising him to join the protest instead of making the band the talking point.

They reacted on X: “A little help for any other out of touch ’90’s musician asked about Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

“Your response should probably resemble something to the affect of: ‘Over 58k Palestinians killed since Oct 7th 2023. Over 700 killed while attempting to get aid. Over 1400 medical workers killed since Oct 7th.

"Genocide is being live streamed for all to see and the UK is not simply allowing it to continue but facilitating it, along with the United States. Why are we talking about a punk band?’ End.”

Following the initial backlash to their Glastonbury set, Bob Vylan wrote on Instagram: "We are not the first. We will not be the last.

“We are being targeted for speaking up.”

They added in a lengthier statement that they are not for the death of any "race or group of people".

They continued: "We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction.”