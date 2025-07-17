Every song Lady Gaga performed during the opening night of the MAYHEM Ball Tour
Lady Gaga kicked off her mind-blowing, career-spanning MAYHEM Ball Tour at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night (16.07.25).
Split into different acts, the spectacular production - with theatrics of epic proportions - blew away the sold-out crowd at the 20,000-capcity venue in Sin City.
Here is the complete setlist for Lady Gaga's T-Mobile Arena concert (16.07.25):
Bloody Mary
Abracadabra
Judas (with a snippet of Aura)
Scheiße
Garden of Eden
Poker Face
Perfect Celebrity
Disease
Paparazzi
LoveGame
Alejandro
The Beast
Killah
Zombieboy
LoveDrug
Applause
Just Dance
Shadow of a Man
Kill for Love
Summerboy
Born This Way
Million Reasons
Shallow
Die With a Smile
Vanish Into You
Bad Romance
How Bad Do U Want Me