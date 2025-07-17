Every song Lady Gaga performed during the opening night of the MAYHEM Ball Tour Lady Gaga kicked off her MAYHEM Ball Tour in Las Vegas on July 16. SHARE SHARE Lady Gaga kicked off the MAYHEM Ball Tour in Las Vegas this week

Lady Gaga kicked off her mind-blowing, career-spanning MAYHEM Ball Tour at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night (16.07.25).

Split into different acts, the spectacular production - with theatrics of epic proportions - blew away the sold-out crowd at the 20,000-capcity venue in Sin City.

Here is the complete setlist for Lady Gaga's T-Mobile Arena concert (16.07.25):

Bloody Mary

Abracadabra

Judas (with a snippet of Aura)

Scheiße

Garden of Eden

Poker Face

Perfect Celebrity

Disease

Paparazzi

LoveGame

Alejandro

The Beast

Killah

Zombieboy

LoveDrug

Applause

Just Dance

Shadow of a Man

Kill for Love

Summerboy

Born This Way

Million Reasons

Shallow

Die With a Smile

Vanish Into You

Bad Romance

How Bad Do U Want Me







