Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes welcomes twins Oli Sykes's wife Alissa has given birth to the couple's twins. SHARE SHARE Oli Sykes has welcomed twins into the world with his wife Alissa

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has become a father to twins.

The Kool Aid rocker and his wife Alissa Salls (Alissic) announced in May that they were set to become parents for the first time.

And, on Wednesday (16.07.25), the pair shared a picture of their twins and revealed their names, Grey and Zélia.

Alissa captioned the picture in her native Portuguese: "amor infinito (infinite love) [key emoji] grey and zélia [candle and white heart emoji]."

The couple had shared a video revealing the genders of their unborn babies and captioned the post "dois", number two in Portuguese.

Oli, 38, and Alissa, 27, then shared that they were having a boy and a girl by biting into cupcakes with blue and pink icing inside.

Alissa laughed: “This is twin one, genuine."

After she bit into the pink cake, Oli beamed: “F****** hell, we’re having a baby girl!”

Then it was time for the rock star to take a bite of his cupcake, which had blue icing.

Oli was overcome and kept saying "no f****** way."

The emotional couple hugged and Oli wiped his wife's tears away.

Oli married his second wife, model-and-musician Alissa, in 2017.

The Can You Feel My Heart singer divorced first wife, Hannah Pixie Snowdon, in 2016, after less than a year of marriage.