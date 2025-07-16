Oasis offered mega bucks to play huge festivals including Coachella amid Oasis Live '25 Tour Oasis have allegedly been offered large fees to play top festivals in 2026. SHARE SHARE Oasis are said to have been offered mega bucks to play festivals including Coachella

Oasis have been inundated with offers from huge festivals amid their Oasis Live '25 Tour.

The legendary Britpop group are currently rocking stadiums in the UK on a mammoth sold-out jaunt, and despite reports of further concerts being shot down, it's said the Slide Away hitmakers have been offered mega bucks to headline America's Coachella and other European events in 2026.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “If fans thought Oasis were busy, they should see the offers their teams are fielding behind the scenes.

“Festivals in the US like Coachella want Oasis to headline next year, as well as big ones in Europe including Benicassim.

“Then you have businesses and individuals who want them to ­perform. The offers are endless.

“None of the bids are being accepted at the moment. They’re just being stacked up to be discussed at a later date. The focus for Oasis is this tour, and so far it’s been a phenomenal success.

“Any decisions about future performances are a long way off — but some of them look incredibly tempting.

“It’s all up to Noel and Liam, though, and whether they want to continue — or if this run is enough. They’re loving every ­second of being back on stage in front of their fans so far.

“The atmosphere and chemistry between them is electric.”

Oasis walkout on stage at their homecoming show @ Heaton Park#oasislive25 pic.twitter.com/hmxQUpxhaY — Contactmusic.com (@Contactmusic) July 14, 2025

What's more, when the tour heads across the pond to North America in August, a setlist switch-up could take place to appeal to their fans in the States.

The source added: “Oasis won’t be changing the songs for their UK and Ireland legs but there may be some tweaks when they go overseas.

“It’s still up in the air but Noel and Liam want to make sure they’re giving all their fans the songs they want to hear — so there could be some tweaks made here and there.”

The Oasis Live' 25 Tour - the band's first trek in 16 years - kicked off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 4. Liam and Noel Gallagher and co will next be on stage on Wednesday night (16.07.25) at Manchester's Heaton Park.