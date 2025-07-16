Monsta X gear up for long-awaited reunion concert in Seoul: 'We’re even sexier now' Monsta X have teased "more mature" and "even sexier" visuals ahead of their eagerly-anticipated return. SHARE SHARE Monsta X are preparing for their stage return and a new album with a 'sexier' image

K-pop idols Monsta X are officially back in full formation - and have declared they are "sexier" than ever before.

At a press event held at the Conrad Hotel on Wednesday (16.07.25), members Hyungwon and Shownu teased the group's upcoming three-night concert run at Seoul's KSPO Dome between July 18 and 20 — marking their first full-group fan appearance in more than four years due to their military enlistments.

Hyungwon shared. “Since we’re preparing for our concert, we’ve spent a lot of time together.

“I was surprised by how nothing has really changed in terms of our teamwork since returning from the military. Our passion for practice and sense of humour have stayed the same.”

He then cheekily quipped: “I’d say our visuals have become more mature — and even sexier.”

As well as the 2025 CONNECT X shows, Monsta X are planning to release a new album.

To mark a decade as a group, the six-piece released the digital album Now Project vol. 1 in May.

The 10 tracks were originally released between 2021 and 2023, but they rerecorded them to showcase Shownu’s vocals, as he was carrying out his mandatory military service when they were first recorded.