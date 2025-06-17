WATCH: Avril Lavigne and ex-husband Deryck Whibley perform together at Warped Tour Complicated hitmaker Avril Lavigne has praised her ex-husband, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, as a "legend" after the pair reunited for a performance at the Vans Warped Tour. SHARE SHARE

Avril Lavigne has praised her ex-husband Deryck Whibley as a "legend" after the pair reunited for a performance.

The 40-year-old singer and the Sum 41 frontman, 45, wed in 2006, but they split in 2009 and their divorce was confirmed in 2010.

However, the former couple are still on good terms, and Deryck joined Avril on stage at the RFK Stadium Grounds in Washington on Sunday night (15.06.25) as she headlined the Vans Warped Tour.

Continue reading the story HERE.