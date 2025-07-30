Ozzy Osbourne's funeral: Sharon Osbourne in floods of tears as family stop at Black Sabbath Bridge during procession Ozzy Osbourne's family read tributes and shed tears during a stop at Black Sabbath Bridge during his funeral procession. SHARE SHARE Sharon Osbourne was visibly distraught as she viewed the many flowers and tributes to her late husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne looked distraught in flood of tears as she and the Osbourne family stopped at Black Sabbath Bridge during Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession on Wednesday (30.07.25).

The late music legend made his final trip through his home city of Birmingham as fans bid farewell to the Black Sabbath frontman - who died on July 22, at the age of 76, just days after playing his final show at Aston Villa's stadium on July 5.

A purple floral cross adorned the top of the funeral car, which started it's journey at the football ground, and red roses were thrown onto the vehicle.

The Bostin' Brass band stood to the front of the car playing Black Sabbath and Ozzy classics.

Huge crowds lined the streets and led chants of ‘Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, Oi, Oi, Oi!’. Fans also broke into song as they waited for the hearse to arrive. Moments before the procession began just after 1pm BST, Birmingham’s Mayor Zafar Iqbal was seen reading the many tributes laid out amongst the flowers and black heart balloons at Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad Street. He also spoke with some of the fans who lined the streets to say goodbye to the Prince of Darkness.

Ozzy's wife Sharon and their children, Jack, Kelly and Aimee Osbourne, were among the family members to step out and observe the many tributes left at Black Sabbath Bridge.

Sharon was struggling to compose herself, shaking as she held onto her daughter Kelly's hand as she poured her heart out. Upon hearing the crowd cheer, she threw up peace signs.

The trip also included a stop at Ozzy's childhood home, Lodge Road, Aston, at around 12.45pm.

Stars expected to attend the private funeral include Sir Elton John, Ozzy's Black Sabbath bandmates - Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler - members of Metallica, and Yungblud.

Ozzy's passing was confirmed in a family statement, which read: It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

This article originally appeared on BANG Premier.