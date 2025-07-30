Man claiming to be Jay-Z's son drops federal lawsuit against the rapper A man claiming to be Jay-Z's son has dropped his federal lawsuit against the billionaire but claims he is not giving up. SHARE SHARE Jay-Z called the lawsuit "just the latest" episode of "harassment" from the man and his godmother

A man claiming to be Jay-Z’s son has dropped his federal lawsuit against the rapper.

Rymir Satterthwaite filed the lawsuit against the music mogul in May and accused the billionaire of silencing him about his paternity.

Despite filing a notice of withdrawal on July 18, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Rymir said he has “not stopped my fight” in a video posted to social media.

Jay-Z, who shares three children with singer Beyoncé, referred to the lawsuit as “just the latest” episode of "decades-long harassment" from Rymir and his godmother.

