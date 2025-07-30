SEVENTEEN announce US leg of NEW_ World Tour in celebration of 10th anniversary SEVENTEEN have announced US shows to mark their 10th anniversary. SHARE SHARE SEVENTEEN members are touring the US this October

SEVENTEEN have announced the dates for the US leg of their highly anticipated NEW_ World Tour.

Only nine out of the 13 members will participate in the shows in celebration of their 10th anniversary and LP Happy Burstday.

Jeonghan and Wonwoo are currently enlisted in the military, while Hoshi and Woozi will enlist in September.

That leaves S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino to play the shows, which kick off on October 11 in Tacoma, Washington.

They will then hit up Los Angeles, Austin, Florida, and Washington DC.

Fans can expect a mix of songs old and new.

Tickets will go on sale for fan club members on August 5 at 3pm local time, with general sales opening on August 6 at 3pm.

Hoshi recently told The Hollywood Reporter of juggling band members' mandatory service with the band: “This is something that has been inevitable for us all along. We have been prepared. We have a lot of projects that we have discussed with [HYBE] very thoroughly up until now.”

S.Coups said: “We are standing at a new starting line, preparing for a new path ahead and ready to blaze a new trail.

“Most of the members are going to enlist in the military soon. Up until now, we’ve mostly focused on our group promotions.”

Hoshi added: “We would like to show more of our individualities, each of the members’ personalities and capabilities, so that when the time comes and we get back together again as a group, we‘ll be able to showcase ourselves as a better Seventeen."

Of the 13 members, S.Coups doesn't have to enlist due to an ACL injury, The8 and Jun are Chinese nationals, and Joshua is American.

The group also noted: “It can also be a great time for members who have been mentally or physically exhausted to recharge themselves."





SEVENTEEN – NEW_ World Tour 2025 US Dates





October

11 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

16 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

17 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

21 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

22 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

26 – Sunrise, FL, Amerant Bank Arena

27 – Sunrise, FL, Amerant Bank Arena

29 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

30 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena







