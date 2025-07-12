Live review: Neil Young proves why rock 'n' roll will never die at BST Hyde Park Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts headlined BST Hyde Park on Friday night (11.07.25) and proved why rock 'n' roll still matters more than ever. SHARE SHARE Neil Young performing at BST Hyde Park / Credit: Isha Shah (Instagram @ishashahphotography)

Neil Young, Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Van Morrison each delivered their own version of a Glastonbury Legends set at BST Hyde Park on Friday (11.07.25).

Just weeks ago, Young headlined the iconic Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, an emotionally motivated booking by Emily Eavis who wanted to get her dad Michael Eavis' favourite artist at the festival for his 90th year, but his set was ignored by many who chose to experience a Brat moment with Charli XCX on The Other Stage.

There were no casual fans in Hyde Park, only Young devotees who were ready to hear some of the finest songwriting of the 20th century.

But before Young played those fine songs - of which there was a run of four tracks that prove why he deserves to be held in such high esteem - the crowd got to witness greatness on the undercard.

Van Morrison stepped out in the London afternoon sunshine dressed for the occasion in a hat and bright blue paisley shirt with half his band playing under two gazebos to protect them from the blazing heat.

His band are as tight as can be and the 79-year-old singer leads them through highlight after highlight; Carrying a Torch, from 1991’s Hymns to the Silence, a cover of Ray Charles’s Night Time Is the Right Time and Whenever God Shines His Light have the crowd enthralled.

Despite his curmudgeonly reputation, Morrison even cracks a smile and laugh as he speaks to his band, but one musical misstep sees him demand the band play a bridge again during one song, not that anyone would complain to hear more from the musicians.

After Summertime in England Van departs the stage to the demand to "give it up for Van Morrison", which the crowd happily does, however, Morrison returns for a superb rendition of Gloria with the crowd enthusiastically joining in with every letter of "G" "L" "O" "R" "I" "A"!

Next up is Yusuf/Cat Stevens backed with animations and lyrics on the giant screen behind him encouraging fans to get involved.

Stevens, 76, plunders his rich back catalogue with First Cut Is The Deepest, Moonshadow and Where Do The Children Play? all highlights.

Father and Son inspires hugs between parents and their grown-up children and a few dabs of wet eyes as Cat sings "Find a girl, settle down / If you want you can marry / Look at me, I am old but I'm happy".

Cat Stevens led the crowd in singalongs of his classic songs at BST / Credit: Jennifer McCord (Instagram @jrcmccord)





Cat is even a light-hearted mood through his set, but takes a moment to be serious when introducing The Little Ones, which was written in response to the Bosnian War’s 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

Giving his support to Palestine, Cat says: "This is to recognise the 30th anniversary of the massacre that happened in Bosnia, but the slaughter hasn't stopped.

"A number of innocent souls and children are being slaughtered indescribably.

"You can't live on this planet without knowing what's going on unless you've lost you're conscious."

Cat later shouts "free Palestine" and calls out the "dictators" in the UK and those who "make their money from breeding fear and hatred", proving he is still as passionate about activism as he ever was.

Acknowledging the strict time rules at BST Hyde Park at the end of his performance Stevens tells the crowd they "have a choice, one or two more songs" before declaring he'll be playing two more tracks and urging everyone to be "rebels".

Cat closes with Wild World and Peace Train bringing an end to a set that reminded everyone just what an important singer/songwriter he is. In September he releases his On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits album, which will further remind us all.

Then it's time for Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts and the crowd is ready to enjoy every note, whether off key, too long or on point.

Early highlights are Cinnamon Girl and Southern Man and then we get that run of four songs. The Needle and the Damage Done, Harvest Moon, Looking Forward - taken from the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young catalogue - and a piano led After the Gold Rush showed why Young is one of the most important artists of all-time.

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) - once covered by Oasis in the 2000s, with Young devotee Noel Gallagher on vocals - Name of Love and a beautiful rendition of Old Man close the show before Young ends with Rockin' in the Free World, which is as poignant now as it was when it was released in 1989.

American Express presents BST Hyde Park continues on Saturday night (12.07.25) with Stevie Wonder headlining before ending on Sunday (13.07.25) with Jeff Lynne‘s Electric Light Orchestra's farewell show.





Neil Young BST Hyde Park setlist:

Ambulance Blues

Cowgirl in the Sand

Be the Rain

When You Dance, I Can Really Love

Cinnamon Girl

Fuckin' Up

Sun Green

Southern Man

The Needle and the Damage Done

Harvest Moon

Looking Forward

After the Gold Rush

Love to Burn

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

Name of Love

Old Man

Encore:

Throw Your Hatred Down

Rockin' in the Free World