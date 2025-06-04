Neil Young invites Donald Trump to one of his shows amid his feud with Bruce Springsteen Neil Young wants Donald Trump to be reminded what it feels like to stand in unity and enjoy music in a free world. SHARE SHARE Neil Young wants Donald Trump to attend one of his shows and remember what it feels like to enjoy music

Neil Young has invited President Donald Trump to attend one of his concerts in the US after showing his support for Bruce Springsteen amid his feud with the world leader.

Trump, 78, was left furious after The Boss, 75, hit out at the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration during a recent concert in Manchester, and Trump responded with a lengthy rant via his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump blasted Springsteen as a “pushy, obnoxious JERK”.

Springsteen made three separate rants against the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration.

After opening the gig with a performance of 'Land of Hope and Dreams', the 'Born in the U.S.A.' hitmaker told the audience: "It's great to be in Manchester and back in the UK. Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour! The mighty E St. Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times."

A short while after, several musicians spoke out in support of Springsteen, including Young, who insisted he wasn't "scared" of Trump.

