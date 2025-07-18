WATCH: Giggs releases song about life with autism with rapper son ML Giggs has teamed up with his rapper son ML to release a song about living as an autistic person. sm. SHARE SHARE Giggs and ML

UK rap legend Giggs has joined his son ML on a remix of Own Motion - a song about life with autism.

Originally written and released by South London rapper ML Own Motion is an introspective track that explores his experience as an autistic artist, bringing a rare and authentic voice to the UK rap landscape.

ML’s openness about his diagnosis also had a profound effect at home as his willingness to speak publicly inspired his father to reflect on his own life, which eventually led to Giggs discovering that he too is autistic.

About the song, ML said: "Own Motion is a song for people doing their thing - motioning and not watching anyone else because we’re leaders. This is a remix with my dad Giggs. He also has his own motion, and he knew he would slide effortlessly on this beat with class, which is exactly what he’s done.”

ML has been steadily carving out his own lane in the UK underground rap scene, with a unique style that blends sharp lyricism, abstract flair, and emotional honesty.

Following his self-released It’s Clobbering Time mixtape he’s built a reputation for raw storytelling and left-field creativity.

Giggs recently gave an interview on BBC Newsnight in which he discussed his own autism diagnosis as well as calling out the lack of support for autistic children in schools.

Giggs said a lack of understanding of the condition when he was younger made him feel like he was "bad".

He added: "I was always getting in trouble.

"I always used to answer back, get kicked out of class every single day until I just thought: 'Well, I'm bad.'"

Own Motion (Remix) is available across on all streaming platforms now.

