Reggaeton star J Balvin releases new album Mixteip featuring rapper Stormzy

Reggaeton sensation J Balvin has released his new album Mixteip, featuring Uuu, a track with heavy Brazilian funk influence, and a guest appearance from British rapper Stormzy.

The 10-track collection also features Zun Zun, a collaboration with singers Lenny Tavárez and Justin Quiles, as well as the hit Misteri​o with Puerto Rican salsa legend Gilberto Santa Rosa.

Previously released singles include the personal track Río, named after J Balvin’s first son with Argentine model Valentina Ferrer, and KLK​ with Dominican singer songwriter Omega.

The release follows the Colombian star’s successful 2024 studio album Rayo, which debuted at number 13 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.

J Balvin - whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín - performed at the 2025 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday (13.07.25) at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, alongside Doja Cat, Tems, and Coldplay. The Colombian star energised the crowd with hits like Mi Gente and Reggaeton.

J Balvin is set to continue his performances next month, with gigs at Baja Beach Fest in Mexico and the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan.







