LISTEN: Robbie Williams unveils new single Spies from BRITPOP album You can listen to Robbie Williams' new single Spies here. The Britpop album cover features a painting by Kate Oleska based on the original photo by Mick Hutson

Robbie Williams has released his brand-new single Spies from his upcoming album BRITPOP.

The 51-year-old singer has unveiled Spies - which was co-written with Karl Brazil and Owen Parker - an anthemic, guitar-driven song with nods to Coldplay and '90s indie.

It is the second track to be released from BRITPOP following Rocket and Robbie has revealed he's made the album he wanted to to record after he quit Take That in 1995 when guitar music dominated the British charts, thanks to the reunited Oasis and bands like Blur, Pulp, Suede and Ash.

He said: Robbie said: "I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995. It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British Music. The new record is raw, there are more guitars and it’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual. I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album.”





The BRITPOP cover artwork is a nod to the album title featuring a painting of one of Robbie’s most iconic looks – his red tracksuit outfit that he wore to attend Glastonbury Festival in 1995 at the height of the Britpop era, when he partied with Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher before the trio embarked on one of pop's most famous feuds, grabbing headlines and album sales during their war of words.

The cover was created by Julian Broad from a painting by Kate Oleska based on the original photo by Mick Hutson.

You can listen to Spies HERE

BRITPOP will be released on 10th October and is available to pre-order now and is available in a variety of formats including CD, deluxe CD, cassette, alt cassette and digitally, while signed bundles will also be available for a limited time via the official Robbie Williams store.

Meanwhile, a plaque has been put up in London's Camden Town next to the famous Camden Lock Bridge to mark details of the album.

The plaque reads: "Robbie Williams recovered from a severe case of 'long 90s';" and returned to the home of BRITPOP with the album he always wanted to make.

Robbie has also shared a picture of the plaque to his Instagram page.





The plaque has been unveiled to coincide with the release Spies and the reveal of the full album tracklisting and news that more British live shows will be announced soon following the success of the UK leg of the BRITPOP stadium and arena tour.

Fans who pre-order ‘BRITPOP’ from the Robbie Williams store will receive early access to future UK 2025 live dates.

BRITPOP full tracklisting:

1. Rocket

2. Spies

3. Pretty Face

4. Bite Your Tongue

5. Cocky

6. All My Life

7. Human

8. Morrissey

9. You

10. It’s OK Until The Drugs Stop Working

11. Pocket Rocket











