Miss Disco’s date with musical heroes The Jacksons after single success Miss Disco's single success with a song written for the band 50 years ago has led to their biggest ever concert to date, supporting The Jacksons and Sister Sledge. SHARE SHARE Miss Disco to play with their musical heroes

Miss Disco, the UK’s very best classic disco revue band, are set to play a dream gig with The Jacksons and Sister Sledge on 31st July at Audley End House in Saffron Walden, Essex, as part of this year’s series of Heritage Live concerts.

Renowned for their high-energy performances of disco’s greatest hits, Miss Disco’s invitation to perform at Heritage Live alongside disco royalty follows the group’s debut single becoming a hit on the UK Soul Chart Top 30 at the end of last year - 50 years after the song was originally written.

The previously unreleased song One Step (After Another) was penned in 1974 by former Radio Luxembourg DJ Mark Wesley, who, as a long-time fan of Miss Disco, offered them the chance to record and release the song, believing it would seamlessly fit into the band’s live set.

When Miss Disco released the track as a single, radio stations around the world began playing it, including regular airplay from legendary DJ Tony Blackburn on Radio 2 and support from The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC 6 Music.

The story behind the song led to Miss Disco making the front cover of the highly respected music magazine Blues and Soul, and the track was even featured in a news story on BBC One. One Step (After Another) also received a glowing endorsement from Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, who said on social media: “I think it’s fab-u-lous! A disco classic if ever there was one.”

Now, as part of their busiest year ever, Miss Disco will open for The Jacksons and Sister Sledge at Heritage Live in Audley End.

Miss Disco’s powerhouse lead vocalist Susan Pinky said: "To be invited to play such a prestigious show at Heritage Live with two of our musical heroes really is a dream come true. It’s the icing on the cake on what’s been such a fun year for the band, so we’re going to enjoy every second up on that massive stage doing what we do best: playing disco classics like it’s the last night on Earth!”

Miss Disco lead singer Susan Pinky





Songwriter Wesley’s “lightbulb moment” to offer the song to Miss Disco occurred whilst attending one of their concerts two years ago.

As a long-time fan of the band, he said, “It seemed such a blindingly obvious idea, it’s a wonder I didn’t think of it before. One Step (After Another) has the provenance of an original disco track written and produced for those times, so it gave Miss Disco the opportunity to record an original song that came authentically from the seventies. And of course, it’s now become a bit of hit they can call their own, which has made this old songwriter very happy.”

Wesley had originally self-produced a demo of the song in November 1976, complete with a full orchestra at huge expense, and was confident it could be a big disco hit. However, his plans were scuppered by the emergence of The Sex Pistols.

He said: "Anarchy In The UK was still ringing in everybody’s ears by the time I started pitching my demos to the likes of EMI and Warners, so all they wanted to hear was punk’s next big thing, so I reluctantly shelved the project and moved on.”

Miss Disco’s bassist DC1 added, “As ridiculous as it sounds, The Sex Pistols releasing their debut single in 1976 turned out to be a stroke of luck for Miss Disco, so thanks very much!”

Miss Disco will perform at Heritage Live with The Jacksons and Sister Sledge on 31st July at Audley End Estate, Saffron Walden, Essex. Tickets available here

Miss Disco’s single One Step (After Another) is available to stream on all platforms.

For more information on the band head to missdisco.co.uk