Kneecap no longer being investigated by police over Glastonbury performance Kneecap have called the now-closed police investigation into their Glastonbury performance "state intimidation".

Kneecap are no longer under criminal investigation by Avon and Somerset Police over their Glastonbury performance.

The force reviewed audio and footage of Kneecap after they led a “free Palestine” chant and criticised the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during their performance on the West Holts stage at Worthy Farm on June 28.

However, the investigation has now been called off.

An email correspondence between a senior investigating officer and the band's lawyer shared to Kneecap's X page noted: “Following a review of the evidence, I have determined there will be no further action.”

The Irish hip-hop trio - comprising Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí - branded the investigation "targeted state intimidation" and said they should have received a "public apology".

Sharing the email, the band reacted on X: "One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over.

"We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world's most famous festival.

"Shortly afterwards we learn of an active police investigation. An investigation that followed after the Prime Minister himself said it "was not appropriate" we played Glastonbury.

"Walk off stage to the rapturous sounds of good people and into the creaking scheming sounds of the establishment.

"This "investigation" was reported across the world's media often with wildly misleading headlines.

"Every single person who saw our set knew no law was broken, not even close....yet the police saw fit to publicly announce they were opening an investigation.

"Why open and publicise an investigation into f*** all?"

Kneecap vowed to continue their "fight".

They continued: "This is political.

"This is targetted.

"This is state intimidation.

"After the media damage is inflicted and seen by millions of eyes - you receive a private email to say there's no evidence and no action - that is seen by two people only.

"There is no public apology, they don't send this to media or post it on police accounts.

"We will continue to fight.

"We will continue to win. (sic)"

While the Glastonbury investigation is over, Mo Chara (real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) is currently on bail on a terror charge relating to "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court at a recent hearing: “It’s not about Mr Ó hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel.

“He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else.

“The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr Ó hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist group, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’.

“Of course, support for the one is not the same as support for the other.”

Ó hAnnaidh was subsequently released on unconditional bail until his next hearing on August 20.



