Kneecap's Mo Chara bailed after terror charge Kneecap's Mo Chara has been placed on unconditional bail amid his terror charge trial.

Kneecap's Mo Chara has been unconditionally bailed after facing a terror charge.

After being greeted by hundreds of supporters outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (18.06.25), the court heard that the issue was with the member of the Irish rap trio - whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh - "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024, not voicing his opinions on Israel and Palestine, which he's "well within his rights" to do.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court: “It’s not about Mr Ó hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel.

“He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else.

“The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr Ó hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’.

“Of course, support for the one is not the same as support for the other.

“So the issue in this case, and the reason it has come to court, it centres on the apparent support by Mr O hAnnaidh of a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

Ó hAnnaidh was subsequently released on unconditional bail until his next hearing on August 20.

Not only was he supported by his bandmates - Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh - at the court, but hundreds of supporters turned up to stand in solidarity with the star, with calls of "Free Palestine" heard as he left the building.

In a statement on Instagram regarding the terror charge, Kneecap wrote: "We deny this ‘offense’ and will vehemently defend ourselves.

“This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction.

"14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

“We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in court. We will win.”

Kneecap had shows cancelled as a result of the backlash but are still set to play Glastonbury's West Holts stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday, June 28 at 4pm - despite calls from MPs for them to be banned.