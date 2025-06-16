Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten brands Kneecap's Mo Chara's terror charge a 'witch hunt' Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten is speaking up for Kneecap's Mo Chara after he was slapped with a terror charge for protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza. SHARE SHARE Grian Chatten will not stop defending Kneecap and showing his support for Palestine

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten has branded Kneecap's Mo Chara's terror charge as a "witch hunt".

The 29-year-old singer has vowed to continue supporting his fellow Irishman in the hip-hop trio after London's Metropolitan Police accused the group of "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024.

Band member Mo Chara was subsequently charged with a terror offense and is set to appear in court on June 18.

Grian's own band recently displayed "free Palestine" and “Israel is committing genocide, use your voice" messages at their Primavera Sound set in Barcelona - and nothing will stop him speaking up for Palestine and backing his fellow musician.

