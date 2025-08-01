Chance the Rapper to release long-awaited second album Star Line this month Chance the Rapper will return with his second studio album, Star Line, on August 15. SHARE SHARE Chance the Rapper will return with his second album, Star Line, on August 15

Chance the Rapper has announced the release date for his long-awaited second studio album, Star Line.

The hi-hop superstar's follow-up to 2019's The Big Day will finally land on August 15.

Hailed as his “most ambitious and personal project to date", the collection will boast the previously release lead single, Tree, featuring Smino and Lil Wayne.

The record is inspired by the Chicago native's trips to Ghana and Jamaica.

The LP will showcase "Chance’s global journey, artistically, spiritually, and physically, over the past six years."

A press release read: "Created with longtime producer DexLvL and shaped by travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and art fairs around the world, Star Line blends hip-hop, soul and experimental sounds with lyrical meditations on identity, resilience and legacy."

It continued: “While Chance has circled the globe in search of new perspectives, the project remains grounded in the worldview that has always defined his art: a deep, unshakable connection to Chicago and to Black culture across the diaspora.”

A full tracklisting is yet to be revealed, however, the album cover, a graphic of Chance's face in front of the aurora borealis, has been unveiled by visual artist Brandon Breaux.

Chance - whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett - previously teased: “This is my most ambitious and personal project to date. I had to go live life again—travel, learn, unlearn—to make something that felt true.”

Star Line is available to pre-order now via chancestuff.com.