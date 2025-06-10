WATCH: Bizarre moment stage invader at Katy Perry's concert performs floss dance
Katy Perry was left stunned when a fan invaded the stage and performed the viral floss dance before being escorted away.
Katy Perry got a surprise when a stage invader performed the floss dance during Hot N Cold at her concert in Sydney, Australia.
She reacted: "Well, there's never going to be another show like it, so just enjoy it, Sydney."
After carrying on with the song, she stopped: "What the hell is going on?!"
The concert in question was The Lifetimes Tour stop at Qudos Bank Arena on Monday (09.06.25).
Check it out below...