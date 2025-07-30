Britney Spears' iconic Mercedes is going up for auction Pop culture fans may just be able to get their hands on the infamous Britney Spears Mercedes that rose to fame with the pop star in 2007. SHARE SHARE Britney Spears' Mercedes is going up for auction

Britney Spears’ iconic Mercedes is going up for auction after almost 15 years of being on display at the Volo Auto Museum in Illinois.

The ‘Toxic’ singer has been pictured in some of pop culture’s biggest moments in the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 in 2007. The pop star was regularly followed by paparazzi in the car, leading to the infamous scene of Britney attacking a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella after shaving her head.

Volo believe the vehicle is the most well-documented celebrity car of all time. The car is set to be put on auction along with other vintage items between 1 and 7 August.

