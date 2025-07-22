Ed Sheeran announces 2026 return to Australia and New Zealand for Loop Tour Ed Sheeran has unveiled his brand-new Loop Tour for 2026. SHARE SHARE Ed Sheeran is heading Down Under for the first time since 2023

Ed Sheeran has announced his highly anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

The Shape of You hitmaker will be hitting the road next year for his brand-new jaunt Down Under, promising fans a fresh experience with new songs, a new stage setup, and some exciting surprises.

Taking to Instagram to announce the shows, Ed wrote: “I’m kicking off a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour.

“New stage, new tricks, new setup, new songs, and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in January, February, and March 2026, which is always the best time! I can’t wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tuesday 29th July, see you all there x.”

The Loop Tour will see Ed perform in cities including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch in New Zealand.

The Aussie dates include stops in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

Various pre-sales are taking place before the general sale on July 29 on Ticketmaster.

The Grammy winner made history when he last toured in Australia on his 2023 Mathematics Tour, including playing to a record-breaking 217,500 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground over two nights.

Ed Sheeran – 2026 New Zealand and Australian Loop Tour Dates:

Loop Tour16th – Go Media S Dates: Loop Tour NZ

21st – Sky S Dates: Januaryton, NZ

24th – Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, NZ

February

31st – Optus Stadium, PeFebruary 13th – Accor Stadium, SydFebruary

14th – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

20th – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

21st – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

26th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

27th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

March

5th – Adelaide Oval, AdelaiMarchA

March