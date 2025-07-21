Watch: Member of Beyoncé's BeyHive 'startled by insect' causes escalator stampede Beyoncé's fans were left injured after an escalator malfunctioned at Atlanta's Vine City subway station. SHARE SHARE Beyoncé's young fan is said to have panicked when she spotted a cockroach

More than 10 people were left injured after a member of Beyoncé's BeyHive was startled by an insect - causing an escalator stampede.

Following the superstar's Cowboy Carter tour stop at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 15, 11 people took a knock, with seven taken to hospital and one left with a broken ankle at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA)'s Vine City station.

According to reports, the escalator malfunctioned after the scare, causing people to fall like dominoes on top of each other.

Stephany Fisher, senior director of communications at MARTA, told PEOPLE: “Just after midnight on Tuesday, July 15, 11 people leaving the Beyoncé concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta were injured on an escalator at Vine City Station.

“One person suffered a broken ankle, seven people were transported to the hospital with cuts and scrapes, and one person declined transport. Two people requested medical assistance after reaching their destinations.”

He claimed “a person began screaming and running, causing a stampede on the escalator that caused it to temporarily speed up and then stop suddenly.”

Both MARTA and the escalator’s manufacturer, Schindler, are investigating the incident.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was startled after spotting a cockroach.

Acting CEO Rhonda Allen told the MARTA board on July 17: "There was someone who started to scream outside of the station. She was startled by a bug outside, outside the large crowd."

Fisher corroborated: “MARTA Police on scene said there was a scream, and witnesses said the person who screamed was reacting to an insect. I believe there’s also video on TikTok of a woman claiming it was a 10-year-old relative who screamed when she saw a bug.”

A video from the alarming incident has circulated on TikTok (scroll below to see it).

The latest statement from Schindler read: "As previously stated, we are aware of the incident that occurred at Vine City Station on July 15th. As reported during yesterday’s MARTA Working Session, the escalator was inspected by state officials the morning following the incident and there was no indication of equipment malfunction; rather, preliminarily it appears that the escalator was overloaded beyond design capacity causing the unit to briefly accelerate and the brakes to engage as part of the unit’s multi-layered, code-required safety system."

It continued: "As also indicated during the Working Session, prior to the incident, the escalator has undergone standard monthly maintenance with the most recent service taking place on July 10th, less than a week before the incident. The escalator was found to be fully compliant and performing as expected at that time. Again, we extend our sympathies to the persons injured and will continue to provide technical support and cooperate fully with any further investigative efforts."



