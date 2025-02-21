'Counting 1 to 5': Dolly Parton teams up with children's group The Wiggles on new album Dolly Parton has collaborated with The Wiggles on their star-studded new country album. SHARE SHARE Dolly Parton teams up with children's group The Wiggles on new album

Dolly Parton has teamed up with the iconic children's group The Wiggles on an unexpected collaboration.





The 79-year-old country icon has contributed to the Australian collective's star-studded upcoming album, 'Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!', penning and singing on the track 'Friends!' and featuring on the original tune 'We Will Always Be Friends'.





What's more Dolly's 1980 classic '9 to 5' has also been reimagined on 'Counting 1 to 5', in the name of education, while The Wiggles have covered the music legend's 1974 track ‘Love is Like a Butterfly’.





Dolly said in a statement: “Well, I just wiggled my way out into the Wiggles’ world! I had so much fun being a part of this project, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we have.”





Anthony Field, the Blue Wiggle, said: “Dolly’s music is pure magic.





“Getting to work with her on these songs is a dream come true. We can’t wait for families everywhere to sing along and share in the joy.”





Red Wiggle Caterina Mete, who has a Dolly tattoo and named one of her daughters after the singer, added: “Getting to work with my absolute musical hero is beyond surreal.





“Dolly has inspired me in so many ways, and I know these songs will bring so much happiness to families everywhere.”





Both ‘Friends!’ and ‘Counting 1 to 5’ are available to stream now on all major platforms, with ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ set to land on March 7.





The mammoth 32-song collection features huge country stars, including Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Dasha, and Morgan Evans.













‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ Album track list









1. Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! (feat. Dasha)





2. Counting 1 to 5





3. Friends! (feat. Dolly Parton)





4. We're the Cowboys





5. Friends of Dorothy (feat. Orville Peck)





6. Watching the Ponies





7. Hats, Boots, Ride!





8. Introduction to Let's Ride!





9. Let's Ride! (feat. Lainey Wilson)





10. Rock-a-Bye Your Bear (feat. MacKenzie Porter)





11. Standing in Line (feat. Troy Cassar-Daley)





12. Big Red Ute





13. Say the Dance, Boots 'N All (feat. Kaylee Bell)





14. Cowboys and Cowgirls





15. Dorothy Doll (feat. The Wolfe Brothers)





16. Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Ute (feat. Morgan Evans)





17. We Pack the Ute to Go Camping





18. Here Come the Chicken





19. Someone Left the Gate Open





20. Lachy Sings, Lucky Swings (feat. Lucky Oceans)





21. Introduction to It's Tough Being Three Years Old





22. It's Tough Being Three Years Old (feat. Jackson Dean)





23. Calling All Cows (feat. Morgan Evans)





24. Bouncing Balls





25. I Love to Have a Dance with Dorothy (feat. Slim Dusty)





26. A Country Singer (feat. Travis Collins)





27. Pickup Truck Driving





28. What Does A Cow Do?





29. The Hokey Pokey - Western Style





30. We Will Always Be Friends (feat. Dolly Parton)





31. Love is Like a Butterfly





32. Wabash Cannonball