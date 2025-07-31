Iron Maiden pays tribute to late former band member Paul Mario Day Iron Maiden paid tribute to their late former lead singer Paul Mario Day, who passed earlier this week at the age of 69. SHARE SHARE Iron Maiden paid tribute to the late former band member Paul Mario Day

Iron Maiden have been left “deeply saddened” by the death of their original frontman, Paul Mario Day. The vocalist died on 29 July 2025 at 69-years-old.

The band wrote on social media: “We are deeply saddened that Paul Mario Day, Iron Maiden’s first ever vocalist back in 1975, has passed away. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Paul’s family and friends.”

The band added in their post that Paul “was a lovely person and good mate”.

