Iron Maiden request fans put away their phones and get fully immersed in the Run For Your Lives World Tour

Iron Maiden want fans to "go back to the '80s" and not "excessively film" their 'Run For Your Lives World Tour' concerts.

The heavy metal titans will kick off the trek on May 27 in Budapest and they've requested that gig-goers fully immerse themselves in the production and minimise phone use for the duration of the show.

Maiden's manager Rod Smallwood said: “We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens. The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers. We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band. I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans.

“We would very much like you to be “in the moment” instead and be fully actively involved to enjoy each and every one of these classic songs in the spirit and manner they were first played. This show isn’t just a celebration of our music; it is, as you will see, also about our years of art, of Eddie and of the many, many worlds of Maiden we have created for you.

"So please respect the band, respect the other fans and have the time of your lives as you join your Maiden family by singing your heart out, rather than getting your phone out!! It's really not a lot to ask is it?"





Frontman Bruce Dickinson recently promised Iron Maiden will deliver a "setlist for the ages" on the jaunt.

The band will hit the road throughout 2025 and 2026 with a massive show to celebrate their 50th anniversary and the heavy metaller said they will be "pushing the boat out" to make the concerts totally spectacular.

In a video post on Instagram, Bruce explained: "We are pushing the boat out with this tour. Not that I need to tell anybody because basically the tour has sold out already.

"So for those of you who have bought tickets – which is, like, all of you – it’s gonna be really, really cool. I’m really looking forward to it. We’re going to be doing stuff we’ve never, ever done before, and it’ll be a setlist for the ages.

"So I’ll see you there. And it’s not gonna stop in 2025. It’s gonna roll into 2026, because there’s parts of the world that we need to get to that we can’t get to in 2025. So there you go."

The legendary group - who were formed by Steve Harris in late 1975 - will deliver a special set list spanning their nine studio albums between 1980's 'Iron Maiden' and 1992's 'Fear of the Dark', which includes classic tracks like 'Run to the Hills', 'The Trooper', 'Can I Play With Madness' and 'Bring Your Daughter... to the Slaughter'.

Bruce previously said of the shows: "Next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience.

"This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. "If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! Iron Maiden’s definitely gonna get ya!”

The UK and Ireland leg includes shows on June 21 and 22, in Birmingham and Manchester, before a night at Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 25. On June 28, Iron Maiden head to London Stadium, before ending the UK and Ireland stint two nights later at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena.

The support on select dates comes from Halestorm, The Raven Age, bassist Steve's son George Harris' band, and Avatar.

The last few remaining tickets are available from www.ironmaiden.com.