Julian Casablancas + The Voidz debut new single at London concert Julian Casablancas + The Voidz performed at the Troxy in London on Saturday night (08.03.25) and opened their concert with new single 'Blue Demon' from the band's upcoming EP 'Like All Before You'. SHARE SHARE Julian Casablancas performing with The Voidz at Primavera Sound Madrid 2023

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz returned to the UK on Saturday (8.03.25) performing at the Troxy in London.

The band kicked off the concert with a performance of new synth heavy single 'Blue Demon' which is the first taster track from their upcoming EP, due out later this spring.

Performing in sunglasses, Julian greeted the audience by saying: “How is it going, guys? Heck of a town you have here."

His comments prompted cheers and applause from the crowd.

Without screens or projections, the concert continued revealing The Voidz retro-futuristic work, blending nostalgic and futuristic elements, propelled by Julian's muffled vocals, colourful neon lights, and metallic sound for almost the entire set.

Julian - who achieved huge success as the lead singer of indie rock icons The Strokes - has previously described The Voidz experimental sound as "prison jazz”. With the group, the musician has explored many music genres and has been challenging mainstream music conventions.

The band was formed in 2013, following his solo tour in 2010, when he teamed up with Alex Carapetis (drums), Jeff Kite (keyboard), and Jake Bercovici (bass/keyboard). The group was then completed by guitarists Jeramy "Beardo" Gritter and Amir Yaghmai.

A vibrant atmosphere was gradually created by The Voidz during the concert and achieved its climax with the heavy sound of ‘Where No Eagles Fly’.

The setlist included tracks ‘Did My Best’ and ‘QYURRYUS’ but The Voidz notably left out fan favourites ‘Leave It In My Dreams’ and ‘Human Sadness’, finishing the set with an energetic performance of the dramatic ‘Dare I Care’.

After playing only one night in the UK, The Voidz - who released their third album 'Like All Before You' in September 2024 - will return to the country later this year to play at IDLES' homecoming Bristol Block Party on August 1 and August 2.

The Voidz at the Troxy setlist:

Blue Demon

The Eternal Tao 2.0

Prophecy of the Dragon

ALieNNatioN

Flexorcist

QYURRYUS

7 Horses

Where No Eagles Fly

Overture

Did My Best

Jam

Square Wave

Johan Von Bronx

Jam (Referred to as “Time Machine”)

Pyramid of Bones

Encore:

Take Me in Your Army

Dare I Care







