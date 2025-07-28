Live review: Oasis vibes land at London's Wembley Stadium as reunion tour keeps gettin' better (man!!) Oasis played the second of seven dates at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night (26.07.25) with brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher arriving on stage hand-in-hand, in what has become the enduring image of the reunion tour. SHARE SHARE Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher take in the scenes at Wembley Stadium / Credit: Joshua Halling / Big Brother Recordings

"Oasis vibes in the area..." Liam Gallagher announced to the 90,000-plus fans who packed out Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night (26.07.25).

Before his declaration, Liam and his older sibling Noel Gallagher walked out on stage to F*****' in the Bushes, hand-in-hand, arms aloft, in what has become the defining symbol of brotherly love at each concert on the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour.

The cheers that greet the reunited brothers is deafening, the atmosphere electric, the 16-year hiatus a distant memory.

Like so many at the concert, I feel as though Oasis are my band. Back in 1994 I was 14 when someone handed me a cassette tape with a recording of Definitely Maybe on it. From the first play I was hooked. This was a group that had songs that spoke directly to me. Little did I know then that 31 years later Oasis would be the soundtrack to my life; songs that inspired me, songs that could lift me up, songs that could transport me back in time.

Before the moment the Gallaghers walk out on stage, the scenes at Wembley are astonishing. Fans young and old, from all over the world, all walks of life are ready to sing their hearts out to Oasis' anthems and they've already sung their hearts out to Richard Ascroft, who, as each show passes on the reunion tour, proves he was the only choice as the main support for these shows.

One of the few artists who has the songs - Lucky Man, The Drugs Don't Work and Bittersweet Symphony, to name three from his set - to match the scale and energy of these sell-out crowds in Cardiff, Manchester and London so far.

The vibe inside the venue is joyous. I was at Oasis' last concert at Wembley Stadium in 2009 and the crowd had become laddish and boorish by the end. Not tonight. There are as many women as men in the audience, as many teenagers as middle-aged fans, all of whom are getting their first experience of Oasis live. They are proudly wearing their logo t-shirts and bucket hats just like fans wearing their team's replica shirts to a cup final at this world famous venue.

Liam may have brought the youth along with his festival headline sets, incredible solo shows and albums, but Oasis is what they always wanted and tonight they're getting it. Tonight they're rock 'n' roll stars.

Liam and Noel walking out at Wembley Stadium / Credit: Lewis Evans / Big Brother Recordings





Hello opens proceedings and the lyrics "it’s good to be back" sum up the communal feeling of elation in the air.

The apt Acquiesce - on which Noel sings the poignant lyrics "Because we need each other / We believe in one another" - comes next before a raucous rendition of Morning Glory which Liam dedicates to the "early risers".

Some Might Say sees the atmosphere go up another notch, if that's possible, as pints fly high into the air in celebration of what we're all witnessing.

Liam then jokes about the somewhat surprise inclusion of Definitely Maybe album track Bring It On Down in the setlist, addressing the crowd, he says: "What's this song? From Mongolia." But the drums-driven punk rock track is perfect for this incendiary opening to the concert.

Before Cigarettes and Alcohol, Liam orchestrates the standing fans to do The Poznan, the celebration associated with Premier League football team Manchester City, the club the brothers have supported from childhood.

Liam says: "Right then beautiful people. I never ask you to do anything. I've never asked you to do the hokey cokey. Turn around and do the Poznan."

The fans duly oblige. In unison they turn to face away from the mammoth stage and giant video screens, link their arms with their friends, family and strangers and start bouncing up and down in unison as Noel plays that iconic riff on his guitar. It is a sight to behold looking down at the sea of people united in song.





The astonishing opening run of nine songs concludes with Fade Away, Supersonic and Roll With It, tracks that many bands would close their shows with if they had written them.

Now it's time for Noel to take his first moment behind the microphone. Dedicating 1995 B-side Talk Tonight to "the ladies" the beautiful, understated ballad proves that Noel is a master of his craft, a songwriter who can produce moments of acoustic introspection as well as those "mad fer it" bombastic rock songs.

Half the World Away follows - a song entrenched in Britain's collective hearts and minds thanks to sitcom The Royle Family - and then 2002 single Little By Little which provides one of the biggest responses of the night from fans and prompts a mass singalong (one of many throughout the set) to the chorus.

Liam returns for D'You Know What I Mean? and Stand By Me - the only two songs included from Oasis' third album Be Here Now - much to the delight of the crowd.

Cast No Shadow, Slide Away, Whatever - including Liam singing the lyrics from Octopus's Garden by The Beatles - Live Forever and Rock 'n' Roll Star all follow.

For the fans who have never seen Oasis before, the Gallaghers have recreated the magic of their '90s concerts.

The special musical alchemy of Liam singing Noel's words. Noel's guitar solos and Liam's voice, delivered from behind the mic stand, hands behind his back, cord bucket hat on his head tonight as well as his customary jacket.

Liam Gallagher at Wembley Stadium / Credit: Lewis Evans / Big Brother Recordings





Despite the musical highs they both achieved in their respective solo careers this is what was always missing and what makes Oasis unique.

Another thing missing from Oasis between 2000 and 2009 was Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs. The founding member quit the band during the making of fourth album Standing On The Shoulder of Giants but he's back on rhythm guitar for the reunion after joining Liam's solo touring band and it is apparent that he was an integral part of the Oasis wall of sound.

The triple guitar punch of Noel, Gem Archer and Bonehead - who Noel has credited with being a driving force behind the reunion - means the sound of the band is as huge as the giant screens behind them.

Guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has been credited by Noel as being integral to the Oasis reunion happening





Departing the stage after Rock 'n' Roll Star, Liam and Noel return to raucous cheers and screams of approval for an encore of anthems.

Noel gives us The Masterplan and the forever staggering Don't Look Back In Anger, letting the crowd deliver the chorus.

It's then time for Wonderwall. It doesn't matter how many times you've heard it, Wonderwall is a special song and it is completely fitting on a special night on this special tour. Couples kiss, friends hug and everyone sings along.

Liam thanks all the fans inside Wembley Stadium for sticking by them, saying "it must be hard work supporting us". But just like football fans who love their team no matter what, the love for Oasis is the same.

"How many special people change? / How many lives are livin' strange? / Where were you while we were getting high?" Liam sings as Champagne Supernova echoes throughout the stadium, now darkened by the night sky.

Tonight we are all together, as one, united by the music of Oasis.





Oasis - Wembley Stadium 26 July - setlist:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring It On Down

Cigarettes and Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D'You Know What I Mean?

Stand by Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever (With snippet of Octopus's Garden by The Beatles)

Live Forever

Rock 'n' Roll Star





Encore:

The Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova