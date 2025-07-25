Led Zeppelin announce Physical Graffiti anniversary edition Led Zeppelin have announced plans to release an anniversary edition of Physical Graffiti on September 12. SHARE SHARE Led Zeppelin released Physical Graffiti in 1975

Led Zeppelin are set to release a 50th anniversary edition of Physical Graffiti.

The legendary record is widely regarded as one of the greatest double albums ever made, and Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant remains a huge fan of Physical Graffiti.

The 76-year-old star - who has also enjoyed success as a solo artist - said: "It goes from one extreme to the other but at the same time, it’s very evident that it’s Zeppelin … I love the album and it does work as a double album. There are some real humdinger, roaring tracks."

Physical Graffiti was the band's first release on their Swan Song label, and the record achieved platinum status immediately on release in 1975. The anniversary edition features the album's original tracks, as well as some unreleased songs from earlier recording sessions.

Jimmy Page, the guitaris and founder of the rock band, said: "We had enough material for one-and-a-half LPs, so I figured, ‘Let’s put out a double and use some of the material we’d done previously but never released’.

"I always thought the sequencing of an album was really important and that was part of my role as the producer."





John Paul Jones, the bassist and keyboardist for Led Zeppelin, actually considers Physical Graffiti to be the "pinnacle" for the band.

The musician described the album as "very wide ranging" and admitted that he remains a big fan of the record.

He explained: "I’m a big fan of Physical Graffiti. [It] was very wide ranging. It probably was a pinnacle."

Pre-orders are live now for a September 12 release of both records.

Led Zeppelin: Physical Graffiti - 50th Anniversary Edition tracklist:

Side 1

1. Custard Pie

2. The Rover

10. Ten Years Gone





Side 4

11. Night Flight

12. The Wanton Song

13. Boogie With Stu

14. Black Country Woman

15. Sick Again





Side 5

16. Brandy and Coke

17. Sick Again

18. In My Time Of Dying





Side 6

19. Houses Of The Holy

20. Everybody Makes It Through

21. Boogie With Stu

22. Driving Through Kashmir





Led Zeppelin: Live EP tracklist

1. In My Time Of Dying (Earl’s Court)

2. Trampled Under Foot (Earl’s Court)

3. Sick Again (Knebworth)

4. Kashmir (Knebworth)





