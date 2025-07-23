Biting bats, munching doves and slicing sharks! These are the wildest antics of the late Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne... You won't believe these 10 true hellraising stories of the late metal icon Ozzy Osbourne... SHARE SHARE





















Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne died on 22 July 2025 aged 76 just two weeks after he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for their massive Back to the Beginning farewell show in their hometown of Birmingham, England.





The Prince of Darkness leaves behind a heavy metal legacy that is unparalleled, for the iconic songs he has left behind, his incredible live performances and his hellraising antics off stage.





From biting the head off a bat in front of his fans, to dressing up in wife Sharon's clothes whilst on a bender, you won't believe the wild antics of Ozzy Osbourne...

Read on...