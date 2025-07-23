Fans in their droves leave flowers and tributes to Ozzy Osbourne in his hometown Heartbroken Ozzy Osbourne fans have been laying flowers and notes at Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham following his death. SHARE SHARE Fans have been laying flowers and notes for Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham

Fans in their droves have been leaving flowers and tributes to Ozzy Osbourne in his home city of Birmingham.

Following the news of the Black Sabbath frontman's passing on Tuesday (22.07.25), at the age of 76, fans have been visiting Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad Street in Birmingham to pay their respects to the late Prince of Darkness.

News of Ozzy's death was confirmed by his family in a statement, which read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.

"We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

It was later reported that Ozzy passed away at his home in Buckinghamshire, UK and his daughters had flown in from Los Angeles to be with him.

A source told MailOnline: “[His passing was] unexpected to be this soon."

The insider added that daughters Aimee, 41, and Kelly, 40, had come from Los Angeles to be with their father and Ozzy’s son Jack, 39, had flown in from his home in Idaho to watch his father perform at his final Black Sabbath gig in Birmingham on July 5.

The source said: “Ozzy was always meant to come back to Britain to live in Buckinghamshire, it was where Sharon had spent so long preparing their family home for him. “There was much hope that he would be around for a lot longer than this but at one point there were fears they would not get him back from Los Angeles for the concert earlier this month.

“Kelly has been at the house a lot in the last week or so, so has Aimee. It is terribly sad for all of them, they really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer. "But it's so lovely that he had his children around him during his last days."

People come from all over to pay their respects at the Black Sabbath bench on Black Sabbath Bridge. What Ozzy gave Birmingham, Birmingham gives back. #Ozzy #BlackSabbath #LookUpBirmingham pic.twitter.com/jCMOGT5t12 — Birmingham We Are (@BirminghamWeAre) July 23, 2025

Laid some flowers on Black Sabbath Bridge. It’s busy!!! 🦇🤘 pic.twitter.com/dzRGf6StEZ — Henry (@brianpiehouse) July 23, 2025



