WATCH: Coldplay perform Changes in honour of Ozzy Osbourne Coldplay performed Changes in memory of Ozzy Osbourne on the day of the music legend's passing. SHARE SHARE

Coldplay have performed a heartfelt cover of Black Sabbath's Changes in memory of Ozzy Osbourne.

The music legend passed away on Tuesday (22.07.25), at the age of 76, and tributes continue to pour in.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told the crowd at the band's gig at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Tuesday night (22.07.25): “We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character-full gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne.

“We send our love to his family.”

After the moving performance, he said: “Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.”



