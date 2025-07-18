BTS releasing first live album, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE BTS fans can re-live their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE tour with the release of the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE album. SHARE SHARE BTS are releasing the live album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE

K-pop idols BTS are set to release their first-ever live album, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE.

The record, due to land on Friday (18.07.25), captures the group’s vibrant live vocals and the electric atmosphere of their record-breaking stadium shows, giving fans a chance to relive the unforgettable energy of the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE tour.

Held across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas in 2021, the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE tour spanned 12 spectacular shows and drew more than four million attendees and viewers worldwide. Originally launched as an online concert in October 2021, the tour evolved into a hybrid global event, connecting BTS with their devoted ARMY both in-person and virtually. The group made history as the first Korean act to headline consecutive nights at both SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, solidifying their status as global icons.

The live album features 22 tracks, including BTS’ biggest hits like Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance, alongside fan favourites such as DNA, Blood Sweat and Tears, and Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey). Many songs were specially rearranged for the tour, with Burning Up (FIRE) and IDOL receiving new treatments, and Dynamite and Butter enhanced by vibrant brass sections.

PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE also showcases the emotional connection between BTS and the ARMY.

As bonus, fans can also enjoy BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL, featuring a 141-minute video compilation from the final night of the group’s three-day concert series at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium (March 10–13, 2022). The package includes a 92-page interview photobook filled with behind-the-scenes content, giving fans an intimate look at the tour’s final stop.

Available via a digital code, it can be redeemed on the global fandom platform Weverse. Fans can access high-definition VOD content via the Weverse app or website by scanning a QR code or entering the provided code.